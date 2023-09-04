The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .273 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 121st in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 77 of 108 games this year (71.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games.

He has scored in 53 games this season (49.1%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .253 AVG .290 .280 OBP .322 .342 SLG .430 12 XBH 20 2 HR 5 10 RBI 27 26/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings