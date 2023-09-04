The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 14th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 134 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.6% of those games.

In 24 games this year, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.8%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (20.1%).

In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .260 AVG .316 .338 OBP .400 .430 SLG .586 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 38 RBI 61 34/30 K/BB 42/37 11 SB 15

Rangers Pitching Rankings