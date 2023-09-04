Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .263.
- In 81 of 125 games this season (64.8%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (8.0%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (8.8%).
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.2%.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.328
|OBP
|.324
|.386
|SLG
|.401
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|42/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney will try to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.16 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
