The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven in a run in 31 games this year (33.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .308 AVG .257 .377 OBP .350 .571 SLG .456 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings