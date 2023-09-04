Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
Adolis Garcia rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (76-60) game against the Houston Astros (77-61) at 4:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers and J.P. France (10-5) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- France (10-5) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- France is looking to record his 13th quality start of the year in this game.
- France has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.
J.P. France vs. Rangers
- He will match up with a Rangers offense that is batting .267 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .455 (third in the league) with 190 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, France has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .208.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 26 games.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- In 26 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB with 690 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 180 home runs (ninth in the league).
- The Astros have gone 9-for-52 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in three games against the left-hander this season.
