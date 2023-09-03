The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) meet the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

LSU went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida State covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

