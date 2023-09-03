LSU vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.
LSU vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|56.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|LSU (-2)
|56.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|55.5
|-130
|+108
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+105
|-125
|Tipico
|LSU (-2)
|-
|-130
|+110
LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- LSU compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida State put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Seminoles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the SEC
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.