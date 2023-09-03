The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

LSU compiled 453.1 yards per game on offense last season (28th in the FBS), and it ranked 42nd on the other side of the ball with 354.6 yards allowed per game. Florida State was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 484.2 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 321.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on ABC.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Key Statistics (2022)

LSU Florida State 453.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.2 (18th) 354.6 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (19th) 183.8 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (14th) 269.3 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.2 (26th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

LSU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jayden Daniels put together 2,913 passing yards (208.1 per game), a 68.6% completion percentage (266-for-388), 17 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He also added 885 rushing yards on 186 carries with 11 rushing TDs (averaging 63.2 yards per game).

Josh Williams collected 536 rushing yards on 98 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Malik Nabers reeled in 72 catches for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game) while being targeted 99 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte also impressed receiving last season. He had 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 73 times.

Mason Taylor's stat line last year: 414 receiving yards, 38 catches, three touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Florida State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jordan Travis completed 64% of his passes to throw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, tallying seven touchdowns while racking up 417 yards.

Trey Benson averaged 76.2 rushing yards and accumulated nine rushing touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Johnny Wilson was targeted 5.9 times per game and collected 897 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Ontaria Wilson caught 30 passes last season on his way to 495 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Mycah Pittman averaged 25.4 receiving yards per game on 3.7 targets per game a season ago.

