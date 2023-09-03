Kyle Tucker -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 13th in slugging.

In 69.9% of his 133 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has an RBI in 55 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .263 AVG .316 .343 OBP .400 .435 SLG .586 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 37 RBI 61 34/30 K/BB 42/37 11 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings