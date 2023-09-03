Jose Altuve vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jose Altuve (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .312.
- Altuve has had a hit in 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 58.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.5%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.343
|.393
|OBP
|.412
|.414
|SLG
|.591
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|27/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending King (3-5) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 43 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
