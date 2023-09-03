On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks while batting .264.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 87 of 136 games this season (64.0%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those games (16.2%).

In 48.5% of his games this season (66 of 136), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .269 AVG .260 .373 OBP .355 .422 SLG .466 18 XBH 30 9 HR 13 39 RBI 51 34/39 K/BB 45/38 4 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings