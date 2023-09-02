Yainer Diaz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Yankees Player Props
|Astros vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Yankees
|Astros vs Yankees Odds
|Astros vs Yankees Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.318
|AVG
|.240
|.335
|OBP
|.271
|.610
|SLG
|.435
|21
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|21
|28/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.