Based on our computer projection model, the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the South Alabama Jaguars when the two teams match up at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-6) Over (51.5) Tulane 36, South Alabama 20

Week 1 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 69.2% chance to win.

The Green Wave covered 12 times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

As 6-point or greater favorites last season, Tulane went 5-1.

The Green Wave and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times last season.

The point total average for Tulane games last season was 55.5, 4.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

South Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Jaguars, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

The Jaguars went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

South Alabama went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6 points or more last year.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

The average total for South Alabama's games last season was 52.5 points, 1.0 more than this game's over/under.

Green Wave vs. Jaguars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 36 22.2 45 28 28.6 20.4 South Alabama 31.2 21.3 33 17.7 30.8 21.2

