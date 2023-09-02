The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) host the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the contest. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Mississippi State put up 392.9 yards per game offensively last year (62nd in the FBS), and it gave up 344.5 yards per game (35th) on the defensive side of the ball. SE Louisiana sported the 80th-ranked defense last season (395.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 441.0 yards per game.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs SE Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -31.5 -115 -110 59.5 -115 -110 N/A N/A

SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of three of SE Louisiana games last year hit the over.

SE Louisiana was an underdog four times last season and won twice.

Last season, SE Louisiana won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Cephus Johnson passed for 1,527 yards (117.5 yards per game) while recording 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he put up in the passing game, Johnson contributed 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

As part of the ground attack, Carlos Washington Jr. ran for 715 yards and 15 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Washington racked up 22 receptions (on 19 targets) for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jessie Britt tallied 563 rushing yards (43.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Britt put up 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 catches as a pass-catcher.

To go along with 1,605 passing yards (123.5 yards per game), Eli Sawyer aired it out for 11 touchdowns, one interception, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

Jack Henderson helped spur the defense with 15 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games.

With three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four sacks in 13 games, Bryce Cage was an important contributor on defense last year.

Herman Christophe delivered two interceptions to go along with six tackles, one sack, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Arlen Williams was a big contributor on D last season, with three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks.

