Dallas Keuchel starts for the Minnesota Twins against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB play with 185 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (739 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.232).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 190 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored 608 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.202 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Montgomery is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season.

Montgomery will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, throwing five scoreless innings of relief and allowing five hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Keuchel has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel -

