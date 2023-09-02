The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana totaled 26.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 78th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 36th, surrendering 22.8 points per game. With 476.1 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the FCS, Northwestern State had to lean on its 58th-ranked offense (381.7 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics (2022)

Northwestern State Louisiana 381.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.2 (76th) 476.1 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.1 (56th) 113.3 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.2 (71st) 268.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.9 (82nd) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zachary Clement completed 54.1% of his passes to throw for 2,498 and 19 touchdowns last season. Clement also contributed on the ground, accumulating two touchdowns on 27.5 yards per game.

Kennieth Lacy averaged 39.5 rushing yards and collected four rushing touchdowns.

Zach Patterson was targeted six times per game and piled up 710 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Javon Antonio grabbed six touchdowns and had 684 receiving yards (62.2 ypg) in 2022.

Ke'Nard King averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Ben Wooldridge recorded 1,627 passing yards (125.2 per game), a 56.4% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 187 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing TDs (averaging 14.4 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Chris Smith rushed for 626 yards on 125 carries (48.2 yards per game) and scored three times.

Terrence Williams churned out 373 yards on 104 carries (28.7 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Michael Jefferson grabbed 51 passes (on 85 targets) for 810 yards (62.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Neal Johnson also impressed receiving last year. He collected 26 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

John Stephens Jr.'s stat line last year: 284 receiving yards, 14 catches, three touchdowns, on 28 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Northwestern State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.