After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Luis Severino) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Brantley picked up at least one hit 49 times last year in 64 games played (76.6%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (28.1%).

He hit a home run in five of 64 games in 2022 (7.8%), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his 64 games a year ago, Brantley picked up an RBI (17 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 24 of 64 games last season (37.5%) he scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he scored more than once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

