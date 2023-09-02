On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.5% of them.

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has an RBI in 29 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (53 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .251 AVG .290 .280 OBP .322 .344 SLG .430 12 XBH 20 2 HR 5 10 RBI 27 26/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 6

