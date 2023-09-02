The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana put up 26.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 78th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 36th, giving up 22.8 points per game. Northwestern State owned the 58th-ranked offense last year (381.7 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 476.1 yards allowed per game.

Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics (2022)

Louisiana Northwestern State 364.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.7 (57th) 362.1 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476.1 (122nd) 144.2 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.3 (106th) 219.9 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (19th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Wooldridge recorded a passing stat line last year of 1,627 yards with a 56.4% completion rate (137-for-243), 15 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 125.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 48 carries for 187 yards and two TDs.

Last season, Chris Smith ran for 626 yards on 125 attempts (48.2 yards per game) and scored three times.

Terrence Williams put up 373 yards on 104 carries (28.7 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Michael Jefferson grabbed 51 passes (on 85 targets) for 810 yards (62.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Neal Johnson also impressed receiving last season. He collected 26 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

John Stephens Jr. reeled in 14 passes on 28 targets for 284 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 21.8 receiving yards per game.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zachary Clement averaged 227.1 passing yards per outing and tossed 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 303 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.

Kennieth Lacy accumulated 435 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Zach Patterson was targeted six times per game and racked up 710 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Javon Antonio grabbed six touchdowns and had 684 receiving yards (62.2 ypg) in 2022.

Ke'Nard King hauled in 23 passes on his way to 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

