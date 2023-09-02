The SMU Mustangs (0-0) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While SMU ranked 22nd-worst in the FBS in total defense with 431.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 14th-best in the FBS (472.8 yards per game). Louisiana Tech has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 18th-best in points per game (22) and 11th-best in points surrendered per game (17).

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Key Statistics (2022)

Louisiana Tech SMU 391.9 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (22nd) 468.8 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.4 (115th) 124.7 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (64th) 267.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (7th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 333 yards (333 ypg) while completing 77.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Charvis Thornton has run for 51 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 32 yards (on 11 attempts).

Smoke Harris has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 155 (155 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Cyrus Allen has caught five passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (48 per game).

Nate Jones' seven receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 28 yards (28 ypg).

SMU Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner Mordecai had a passing stat line last season of 3,524 yards with a 65% completion rate (288-for-443), 33 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 271.1 yards per game.

Last year Tyler Lavine took 142 carries for 642 yards (49.4 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Velton Gardner posted 368 rushing yards on 70 carries and one touchdown last season.

Rashee Rice collected 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 156 times, and averaged 104.2 yards per game.

Jordan Kerley produced last year, grabbing 37 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game.

Kelvontay Dixon hauled in 28 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 29.1 yards per game last season.

