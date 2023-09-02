The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) are facing tough odds as 20.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the SMU Mustangs (0-0). The point total for the contest is set at 66.5.

While SMU ranked 22nd-worst in the FBS in total defense with 431.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked 14th-best in the FBS (472.8 yards per game). Things have been going well for Louisiana Tech on both offense and defense, as it is posting 22.0 points per game (eighth-best) and allowing only 17.0 points per game (third-best).

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -20.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -1100 +675

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech covered six times in 12 chances against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last year, nine Louisiana Tech games went over the point total.

Louisiana Tech was an underdog eight times last season and won once.

Louisiana Tech played as an underdog of +675 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

With 66 catches for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns, Tre Harris was a big performer in the passing game last season.

As part of the ground game, Marquis Crosby rushed for 917 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.0 YPC.

Parker McNeil was an important part of the offense last year, compiling 1,908 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 57.5% completion percentage.

As a key cog in the offense, Smoke Harris amassed 635 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 65 receptions.

With 2.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception in 12 games, Cecil Singleton was an important player on defense.

With 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games, Hugh Davis was a key player on defense last season.

Jaiden Cole amassed one interception to go along with 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 12 games.

A big player on defense, Bee Jay Williamson had one interception to go with 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

