According to our computer projection model, the SMU Mustangs will take down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when the two teams come together at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-20.5) Over (66.5) SMU 47, Louisiana Tech 23

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 12.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

No Bulldogs one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average total for Louisiana Tech games this year is nine fewer points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

SMU Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Mustangs put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread last season.

SMU failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 20.5-point favorites last season.

A total of five of Mustangs games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for SMU games a year ago.

Bulldogs vs. Mustangs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 37.2 33.8 42.8 35.8 34 33.5 Louisiana Tech 29 37.9 40.2 30.2 21 43.4

