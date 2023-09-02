Jeremy Pena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .262 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 65% of his games this year (80 of 123), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (28.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in 32 games this year (26%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.251
|AVG
|.273
|.328
|OBP
|.324
|.387
|SLG
|.401
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|41/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (4-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
