The Hampton Pirates (0-0) and the Grambling Tigers (0-0) meet at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Hampton ranked 31st in total defense with 336.5 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 12th-worst (295.4 yards per game). Grambling totaled 22.6 points per game on offense last season (85th in the FCS), and it ranked 101st on defense with 33 points allowed per game.

Grambling vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Harrison, New Jersey Venue: Red Bull Arena

Grambling vs. Hampton Key Statistics (2022)

Grambling Hampton 300.7 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.4 (114th) 392.1 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.5 (28th) 152 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (102nd) 148.7 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (99th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Grambling Stats Leaders (2022)

Quaterius Hawkins completed 47.1% of his passes and threw for 928 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Maurice Washington averaged 53.5 rushing yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV ran for one touchdown on 380 yards a year ago.

Lyndon Rash was targeted 1.9 times per game and racked up 517 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Claude Coleman caught 13 passes last season on his way to 237 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Noah Bean hauled in 14 passes on his way to 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Hampton Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Malcolm Mays put up 1,526 passing yards (138.7 per game), a 55.3% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also added 171 rushing yards on 48 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 15.5 rushing yards per game).

Darran Butts churned out 505 rushing yards (45.9 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Elijah Burris put up 289 yards on 64 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Jadakis Bonds grabbed 44 passes (on 46 targets) for 759 yards (69 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Tyler Thompson produced last season, grabbing 19 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Romon Copeland reeled in 14 passes on 10 targets for 227 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.6 receiving yards per game.

