Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Hampton Pirates and Grambling Tigers go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Pirates. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Grambling vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-3.5) 50.9 Hampton 27, Grambling 24

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last year.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Pirates games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Tigers vs. Pirates 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 20 27.1 24.2 28 15 26 Grambling 22.6 33 29 12 16.8 47.6

