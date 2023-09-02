Kyle Tucker is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Houston Astros (77-59) prep for the New York Yankees (66-69) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Injury Report
Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

  • Brown (10-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 25th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 25 games.
  • In 24 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
  • Brown has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
  • He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Yankees

  • The Yankees have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1004 hits, 29th in baseball, with 194 home runs (fourth in the league).
  • The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

  • The Yankees are sending Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing batters.
  • Severino is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.
  • Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
  • He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Luis Severino vs. Astros

  • The opposing Astros offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1200 total hits and fifth in MLB play with 685 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and are ninth in all of MLB with 178 home runs.
  • In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Severino has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .294.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.