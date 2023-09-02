Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 98 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.374/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .264/.365/.446 slash line on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 30 home runs, 61 walks and 57 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .265/.392/.622 slash line so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

