The Army Black Knights (0-0) will clash with the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Army vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Army 29, UL Monroe 24

Army 29, UL Monroe 24 Army was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They finished 5-1 in those games.

The Black Knights won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year.

UL Monroe was an underdog 10 times last season and won twice.

The Warhawks had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +275 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+9)



UL Monroe (+9) Army covered the spread seven times in 12 games last year.

As 9-point favorites or more, the Black Knights went 3-1 against the spread last season.

UL Monroe covered the spread five times in 12 games last season.

The Warhawks went 4-3 as underdogs of 9 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Army played eight games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Army played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.9 more points per game (50.9) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 48.6 52.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.5 32.3 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 54 57.1 Implied Total AVG 35.5 30.4 39.1 ATS Record 5-7-0 3-2-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 1-4-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-2 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.