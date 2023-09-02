On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks while batting .264.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has had a hit in 86 of 135 games this year (63.7%), including multiple hits 39 times (28.9%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 56 games this season (41.5%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year (66 of 135), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .269 AVG .260 .375 OBP .355 .424 SLG .466 18 XBH 30 9 HR 13 39 RBI 51 34/39 K/BB 45/38 4 SB 0

