On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.460 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .289 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks.

Alvarez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 64 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 40 games this season (46%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (26.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 56.3% of his games this year (49 of 87), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .270 AVG .308 .367 OBP .421 .459 SLG .673 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 41/22 K/BB 33/28 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings