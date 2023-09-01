Julio Rodriguez takes a three-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (76-57) game against the New York Mets (61-73) whose DJ Stewart has homered in two straight. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Friday, at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will get the nod for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (12-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.66 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 26 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets are sending Senga (10-7) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts over 136 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .210 batting average against him.

Senga is trying to claim his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Senga will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8).

