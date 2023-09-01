Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Brown Bears vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Stony Brook (-2.5)

Stony Brook (-2.5) Total: 140.5

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Gonzaga (-6.5)

Gonzaga (-6.5) Gonzaga Moneyline: -275

-275 San Diego State Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 147.5

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Texas Longhorns

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Spread Favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Texas (-14.5) Texas Moneyline: -1600

-1600 UNC Greensboro Moneyline: +850

+850 Total: 143.5

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -500

-500 Kent State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 133.5

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Hawks (-0.5)

Hawks (-0.5) Hawks Moneyline: -115

-115 Kings Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 250.5

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Buffalo Bulls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-4.5)

Buffalo (-4.5) Buffalo Moneyline: -175

-175 Niagara Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 145.5

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Stanford (-5.5)

Stanford (-5.5) Stanford Moneyline: -225

-225 Arizona State Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 145.5

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Elon Phoenix

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Elon (-5.5)

Elon (-5.5) Elon Moneyline: -225

-225 Valparaiso Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 144.5

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cincinnati (-17.5)

Cincinnati (-17.5) Total: 150.5

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Kraken (-130)

Kraken (-130) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+110)

Flyers (+110) Total: 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.