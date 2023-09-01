Chas McCormick vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), with multiple hits 27 times (29.7%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (17.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (31 of 91), with two or more RBI 18 times (19.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.9%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.307
|AVG
|.257
|.378
|OBP
|.350
|.575
|SLG
|.456
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
