Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (77-58) and the New York Yankees (65-69) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 93 times and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

Houston is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 683 total runs this season.

The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

