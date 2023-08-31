The US Open round of 64 includes 16 matches today, the best being No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego squaring off against No. 6 Jannik Sinner. The tennis action in New York, New York will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: August 31

August 31 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 31

Match Round Match Time Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Jack Draper vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Round of 64 11:00 AM ET Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 64 12:00 PM ET Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Round of 64 12:15 PM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Round of 64 1:00 PM ET Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Cameron Norrie Round of 64 1:30 PM ET Yibing Wu vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 64 1:30 PM ET Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi Round of 64 1:45 PM ET Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Round of 64 3:30 PM ET Felipe Alves vs. Sebastian Baez Round of 64 3:45 PM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris Round of 64 7:00 PM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O'Connell Round of 64 8:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Sonego vs. Sinner

Sonego is 20-22 on the year, with zero tournament victories.

Sinner, who has a 43-14 record in 16 tournaments so far this year, has secured two tournament titles.

Sonego has played 42 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.4 games per match.

In his 20 matches on hard courts so far this year, Sonego has played an average of 23.9 games.

So far this year, Sonego has won 19.3% of his return games and 81% of his service games.

Sinner has averaged 22.8 games per match in his 57 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 58.2% of games.

Sinner has played 34 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 21 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 58.4% of games.

Sinner has an 84.5% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (546 service games won out of 646) and a 31.2% return game winning percentage (199 return games won out of 638).

Bet on Sonego or Sinner to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Borna Gojo Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Dominic Stephan Stricker Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Laslo Djere Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 Round of 64 Aslan Karatsev Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Benjamin Bonzi Christopher Eubanks 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 Round of 64 Novak Djokovic Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 Jiri Vesely Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 Round of 64 Adrian Mannarino Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Ben Shelton Dominic Thiem 7-6, 1-0 Round of 64 Rinky Hijikata Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 Round of 64 Tommy Paul Roman Safiullin 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Jakub Mensik Titouan Droguet 3-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Zhizhen Zhang Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Frances Tiafoe Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 64 Taylor Fritz Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.