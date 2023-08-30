On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .260.

Pena has recorded a hit in 78 of 121 games this year (64.5%), including 34 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 121), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (25.6%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.1%).

He has scored in 50 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .251 AVG .269 .329 OBP .322 .385 SLG .387 20 XBH 17 5 HR 5 23 RBI 23 41/22 K/BB 65/15 8 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings