Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Red Sox have +115 odds to upset. A 10-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Astros vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 10 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 53 of the 92 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.6%).

Houston has gone 39-26 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Houston has played in 134 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-63-2).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 41-27 24-20 49-38 47-43 26-15

