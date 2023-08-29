Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks.

In 72.9% of his games this year (62 of 85), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (45.9%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (27.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .270 AVG .300 .367 OBP .417 .459 SLG .653 16 XBH 22 7 HR 15 32 RBI 44 41/22 K/BB 31/27 0 SB 0

