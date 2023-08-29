Michael Brantley vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brantley is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Red Sox Player Props
|Astros vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Red Sox
|Astros vs Red Sox Odds
|Astros vs Red Sox Prediction
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), Brantley had a base hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 of 64 games last season (26.6%), Brantley picked up an RBI, and six of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his 64 games last season, he scored (24 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Yainer Diaz
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.