Michael Brantley is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)

Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

In 76.6% of his games last year (49 of 64), Brantley had a base hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 64), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 of 64 games last season (26.6%), Brantley picked up an RBI, and six of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 37.5% of his 64 games last season, he scored (24 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 34 .315 AVG .265 .389 OBP .353 .459 SLG .379 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 14/14 K/BB 16/17 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)