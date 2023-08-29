On Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .275 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 28 games this year (26.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.7%).

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 54 .256 AVG .290 .284 OBP .323 .350 SLG .429 12 XBH 19 2 HR 5 10 RBI 25 25/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

