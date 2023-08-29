After hitting .341 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he hit for the cycle (4-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .322 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 71.0% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.9% of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (59.7%), including 14 multi-run games (22.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .278 AVG .362 .396 OBP .434 .417 SLG .630 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 27/21 K/BB 21/16 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings