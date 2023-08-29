Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .422 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 90), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (33.3%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (38 of 90), with two or more runs nine times (10.0%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .307 AVG .259 .378 OBP .354 .575 SLG .464 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 27 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

