When the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and Houston Astros (75-58) face off at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 29, Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Astros will send J.P. France to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Astros' game versus the Red Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Red Sox with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a 25-17 record (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 55.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total each time.

The Astros have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a mark of 12-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+115) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL West +150 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.