Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .283 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (57 of 89), with at least two hits 27 times (30.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- McCormick has had an RBI in 29 games this season (32.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.307
|AVG
|.259
|.378
|OBP
|.355
|.575
|SLG
|.469
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|26
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
