Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Red Sox on August 28, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 63 walks and 97 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a .292/.373/.522 slash line so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 132 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.362/.442 on the year.
- Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Sale Stats
- Chris Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 15th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- In 14 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|9
|1
|at Nationals
|Aug. 17
|4.1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Sale's player props with BetMGM.
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .270/.345/.514 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .290/.361/.497 slash line so far this season.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.