Mauricio Dubon vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 73 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 27 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- In 51 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.256
|AVG
|.284
|.284
|OBP
|.318
|.350
|SLG
|.412
|12
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|23
|25/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .195 batting average against him.
