Jacob Meyers vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .231 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- In 54.4% of his games this year (49 of 90), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.213
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.315
|.340
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|45/15
|K/BB
|39/11
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Faedo (2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .195 batting average against him.
