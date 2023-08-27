The Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 27 at Comerica Park, with Justin Verlander starting for the Astros and Alex Faedo taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+145). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (9-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 52 out of the 91 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 25-12 (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +185 - 3rd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.