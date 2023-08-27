The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz will take the field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 168 total home runs.

Houston's .420 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Houston has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (640 total runs).

The Astros' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Verlander heads into the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander will look to last five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino

