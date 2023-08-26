The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Florida International Panthers (0-0) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 58.5.

With 37.9 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked sixth-worst in the FBS last season, Louisiana Tech had to lean on its 61st-ranked offense (29.0 points per contest) to keep it in games. Florida International ranked 17th-worst in total offense (322.5 yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (451.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Louisiana Tech vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana Tech -11.5 -110 -110 58.5 -115 -105 -450 +340

Week 0 CUSA Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech had six wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Louisiana Tech had nine of its 12 games hit the over last year.

Louisiana Tech put together a 2-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Panthers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

The Bulldogs have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Tre Harris had 66 catches for 954 yards (79.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Marquis Crosby ran for 917 yards (76.4 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Parker McNeil passed for 1,908 yards (159.0 per game), completing 57.5% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Smoke Harris scored five TDs, hauling in 65 balls for 635 yards (52.9 per game).

In 12 games last year, Cecil Singleton collected 2.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

In 12 games in 2022, Hugh Davis posted 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Jaiden Cole totaled 3.5 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception in 12 games played a season ago.

Bee Jay Williamson amassed 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception over 12 games played in 2022.

